Security forces arrest 10 PKK terrorists in Turkey

Border forces acted on tip off from Turkish intelligence

AYDIN/SANLIURFA, Turkey



Turkish security forces arrested 10 PKK terrorists in counter-terror operations, security sources said on Thursday.

In Turkey’s southwestern province of Aydin, Turkish police arrested 9 suspects over links to PKK during an operation.

In the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, security forces arrested a suspected PYD/PKK member.

The border security forces acted on a tip off from Turkish intelligence that a terrorist would cross into Turkey from Ayn al-Arab (Kobane) in Syria, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Security forces held the suspects in the rural area of Mursitpinar, the source added.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. The PKK has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 40,000 security forces and civilians.



Reporting by Ferdi Uzun and Rauf Maltas:Writing by Handan Kazanci