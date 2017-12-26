22 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Syrian nationals were arrested in Hatay province after they illegally crossed into Turkey

file photo

HATAY, Turkey



At least 22 undocumented migrants were held in southern Turkey by border troops, a military source said on Tuesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the migrants, all Syrian nationals, were arrested in Yayladagi district of Hatay province after they illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria.

They were sent to a police station for a security check, the source added.

Turkey has been the main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Reporting by Erdal Turkoglu:Writing by Nilay Kar