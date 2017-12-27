Turkish police arrest 8 Daesh-linked suspects

FILE PHOTO

By Ahmet Akbiyik, Ahmet Sait Akcay

KONYA, Turkey

Police detained eight Daesh-linked suspects, including foreign nationals, in central Turkey on Wednesday, a police official said.

The counter-terrorism police carried out raids in the central province of Konya after arrest warrants for ten suspects were issued, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Eight suspects, including seven Iraqi nationals, were nabbed while the operation is underway to arrest remaining two suspects.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.