Eto'o'dan Antalyaspor'a teşekkür mesajı

ANTALYA
Antalyaspor'dan Atiker Konyaspor'a transfer olan yıldız oyuncu Samuel Eto'o, sosyal paylaşım sitesinde eski kulübüne yönelik teşekkür mesajı yayımladı.
Instagram'daki hesabından bir fotoğrafla paylaşımda bulunan Kamerunlu futbolcu, Antalyaspor'la geçen 2,5 senesini, "hayatının en inanılmaz yılları" olarak nitelendirdi.
Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the past 2.5 years have been the most AMAZING years of my life yet: so much EMOTION!!! We have been through highs and we have seen lows, but most of all we have shared UNFORGETTABLE moments. 🤩 There is nothing you haven’t given me... You’ve given me EVERYTHING I needed and then some. From you, I have received joy, peace, excitement, experience, maturity and above all love and lots of it as a matter of fact. And I hope to have returned some of it to you, in my own way. 😘 I can truly say that you have been a GREAT family for me and words can just not express the LOVE and GRATITUDE I have and will always have for you. 🙏🏽 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ANTALYA! 😍 How can I begin to give thanks? Words are not enough, but... Thank you Mr. Mayor Menderes Türel! I am so grateful to you for always treating me like your own, like a good father would treat a son: “Tesekkurler baba!” 🙂 Thank you to my teammates and the ENTIRE staff of ANTALYASPOR from the bottom of MY HEART. I command your professionalism and your dedication to the evolution of the club. I wish you all a much deserved success both collectively and individually. 🔴⚪ Last but certainly not least: to MY FANS and SUPPORTERS, I THANK YOU for your incredible enthusiasm and incomparable love. Thank you for always being there for me, supporting and encouraging me through the trials and tribulations of life. You continuously fuel me with uplifting words, good energy, positive vibes and for you I will move the earth and be the BEST man I can be. 💪🏽 You can take the man out of Antalya, but you cannot take Antalya out of the man. I will forever be a proud citizen! ~ Home is where the heart is! With Love, Samuel Eto’o - Proud citizen of the city of Antalya #TesekkurAntalya #Adrenaline 💉💉💉❤🇹🇷
Eski takımıyla çıkışlar, inişler yaşadıklarını ama en önemlisi unutulmaz anılar paylaştıklarını kaydeden Eto'o, "Bana vermediğin hiçbir şey yok. Bana ihtiyaç duyduğum her şeyi verdin. Senden; neşe, barış, heyecan, deneyim, olgunluk ve her şeyden önce sevgi ve bolluk aldım. Bazılarını kendi yolumla size geri verdim umarım. Gerçekten, benim için mükemmel bir aile olduğunuzu söyleyebiliyorum. Kelimelerle, sahip olduğum ve hep sizin için olacak aşkı ve şükranımı ifade edemiyor." ifadelerine yer verdi.
Eto'o, Antalya'yı çok sevdiğinin altını çizerek, Antalya Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı Menderes Türel ile eski takım arkadaşlarının yanı sıra kulüp personeline, taraftarlara, sevenlerine ve kendisini destekleyenlere teşekkür etti.
Antalya Büyükşehir Belediyesi tarafından kente katkılarından dolayı fahri hemşehrilik unvanı verilen Eto'o, Antalyaspor'a başarılar dileyerek, sözlerini şöyle tamamladı:
"Sen adamı Antalya'dan alabilirsin, fakat Antalya'yı adamdan alamazsın. Sonsuza kadar gurur verici bir vatandaş olacağım. Ev, kalbin bulunduğu yerdir. Sevgiler, Samuel Eto'o. Antalya şehrinin gururlu vatandaşı."
Instagram'da 2,5 milyona yakın takipçisi bulunan Eto'o'nun paylaşımı, birkaç saatte yaklaşık 46 bin beğeni aldı.