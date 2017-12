New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018

Turkey takes over FETO terror group schools in Chad Chad’s education minister says transferring schools important for ties with Turkey, where FETO attempted a coup in 2016

BIST 100 starts last week of year on rise BIST 100 up 0.55 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate drops to 3.81, euro-lira stays at 4.52

Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption

N.Korea cites 'space race' as excuse to launch rockets Pyongyang hints at further long-range missile tests after rejecting new UN sanctions

Suicide attack kills 6 in Afghan capital Kabul No claim of responsibility yet for attack near compound of main Afghan spy agency NDS

Bomb blast kills 5 civilians in Yemen 7 also injured on a passenger bus in western Al Hudaydah governorate

Guatemala plans to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales makes announcement after a phone call with Israeli PM Netanyahu

Police chief, son killed in Daesh-blamed attack in Iraq Armed attack happened in Kirkuk city Sunday evening, Daesh militants blamed