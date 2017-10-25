Iraqi premier arrives in Ankara

ANKARA, TURKEY - OCTOBER 25: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (C) is welcomed by Turkey's Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci (L) with a welcoming ceremony at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Turkey on October 25, 2017. ( Abdülhamid Hoşbaş - Anadolu Agency )

By Kemal Karadag and Fatih Hafiz Mehmet

ANKARA

Iraqi prime minister arrived in capital Ankara on Wednesday amid tensions between the Iraqi central government and northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Haidar-al Abadi will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

The leaders will likely discuss ways to enhance cooperation in order to contribute to regional peace, stability and safety.

Another topic expected to be on the agenda is progress after Erbil-based KRG's illegitimate referendum and the steps that can be taken mutually in this regard.

On Sept. 25, KRG-controlled-held areas -- and several disputed parts of the country -- voted on whether or not to declare independence from the Iraqi state.

According to poll results announced by the KRG, almost 93 percent of those who cast ballots voted in favor of independence.

The illegitimate referendum faced sharp opposition from most regional and international actors (including the U.S., Turkey and Iran), who warned the poll would distract from Iraq’s fight against terrorism and further destabilize the region.

On Wednesday, the KRG proposed to freeze its illegal referendum and halt military operations.